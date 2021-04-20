This Tulip Festival on the Upper West Side is sure to lift your spirits

Get up close and personal with close to 100 varieties of the flower.

There's just something about reveling in nature that automatically makes folks feel relaxed and at ease—especially after a chaotic 2020 spent (mostly) indoors. Take the annual Tulip Festival at the West Side Community Garden off 89th Street, between Columbus Ave. and Amsterdam Ave.: a mere walk through the space is sure to fill you with wonder, peace and and an overall sense of unabashed joy.

Visitors get to float through close to 100 varieties of the flower and, depending on when exactly you'll be stopping by, you might also catch a glimpse of daffodils, snowdrops, winter aconite, graper hyacinths, narcissi and more.

The festival kicked off last weekend and will run through this upcoming one as well between the hours of 10am-6pm. Can't make it then? Worry not! You can visit during the week between 7am-7pm.

Given COVID-19, you're going to have to abide by strict guidelines while wandering around, including capacity limits, face covering requirements, social distancing measures and possible time caps. Read through a detailed list of guidelines right here.

Do trust us when we say that you won't regret a trip uptown to the natural wonder. Just check out these photos of the experience to understand what we're talking about:

