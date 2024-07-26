For nearly a decade, Dishoom has paid homage to the style and ethos of Irani cafés. Opening in London’s Covent Garden in 2010, the restaurant has expanded all across the U.K., with 10 locations and counting. And while the concept is achieving chain status, owners Shamil and Kavi Thakrar carefully consider each outpost, showcasing historical eras in Bombay, from its jazzy, Art Deco era in the '40s to the rock and roll craze found in the '60s. And for the first time ever, the celebrated U.K. restaurant is landing in the U.S. for a collaboration like no other.

Photograph: Haraala Hamilton Wrestlers Naan Roll from Dishoom

Running from August 19 to August 30, Dishoom is serving a U.S. audience for the first time. An ideal landing spot for the Indian restaurant is Pastis (52 Gansevoort Street), a iconic locale in its own right. Opened in 1999 by Keith McNally, the restaurant is a classic Parisian bistro through and through, outfitted with frosted globe lights and vintage mirror scribbled with daily specials. While the restaurant closed in 2014, Pastis 2.0 reopened in 2019, firing up escargots and steak frites aplenty.

Next month, New Yorkers can dig into Dishoom’s must-have Bombay-inspired breakfast treats. Cafe eats will include the restaurant’s signature smoky Bacon Naan Roll and the Parsi Omelette seasoned with coriander and green chili. The drinks menu will rotate through Mango Lassi and a warming House Chia made the traditional way. Even a few alcoholic tipples from the Dishoom’s all-day bar, The Permit Room, will make an appearance such as the Bloody-Gosh Mary with a savory makhani sauce.

But keep in mind: this pop-up is only available during the weekdays, no weekend dates will be available. An even smaller window, you can only catch this deal from 8am to 11am. Reservations drop on August 1 on Resy, so mark your calendars now.