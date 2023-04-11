This U-Pick Dutch tulip farm outside of NYC is now open!

It has more than 8 million blooms for the picking.

Just an hour outside of NYC are rows and rows of gorgeous Dutch tulips for the taking!

Today, Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, New Jersey opens its U-Pick program for the season today, where you can pick your own Dutch tulips, take floral photos, enjoy a ride around the farm and more. It’ll be open through April 30.

Photograph: Shutterstock

With 8 million tulips on-premises, you’ll have your pick of blooms—each stem you select is just $1. You’re provided with a bucket and can stay as long as you like (there are food trucks on site)!

This year, in particular, weekday picnics are back. You can bring your own picnic (no alcohol) to the farm Monday through Friday during tulip season. There will also be Dutch bikes and over 20 photo props you can take advantage of like this Cinderella carriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holland Ridge Farms 🌷🌻 (@hollandridgefarms)

There’s also a new “wishing well” where you can donate to Soldier On.

The farm is open seven days a week, rain or shine, but be aware that the flowers only bloom for two-three weeks, so you’ll need to secure your tickets soon! Entry price is $15 per person.

These tulips are closer to the Dutch tulips than you might think. The New Jersey farm is actually owned and operated by the Jansen family, who started growing tulips in Holland a century ago. In 1964, Casey Sr. (the “head of the house,” as stated on the destination’s official website) immigrated to the United States and set up Holland Greenhouses Inc., a wholesale tulip growing company that ships the flowers all over the East Coast. Casey Sr. clearly knew what he was doing, having learned Dutch tulip bulb techniques from his father in his homeland.

Fast forward half a century later and, in 2017, the Casey family bought 153 acres of land that they turned into Holland Ridge Farms, a beautiful pick-your-own-tulip destination.

Get your tickets now at Hollandridgefarms.com.