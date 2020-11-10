The 20 best day trips from New York City

The best day trips from New York City will take you to beautiful beaches, fun wineries outstanding museums and more.

DISCLAIMER: Given current regional and national guidelines, certain businesses mentioned in this article are operating on different schedules and limited capacities. Call each business before your visit to receive up-to-date information.

The best day trips from New York City are quite literally essential escapes for seasoned city dwellers. After all, incessant honking cabs, overcrowded streets and sardine-packed subway cars are enough to drive any New Yorker mad every now and again. A change of scenery—whether a road trip, a weekend getaway or a shorter day trip—is a great way to clear your head and feel revitalised. But our list does something more: all of the highlighted destinations are not only excellent places to relax but offer an abundance of activities for both the adventurous and cultural set. Ready to get traveling?

RECOMMENDED: Find more weekend getaway ideas

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.