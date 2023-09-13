Popular Danish bakery Ole & Steen is celebrating the opening of its newest location at 1280 Lexington Avenue by 87th Street on the Upper East Side by giving out 250 free slices of their signature cinnamon social pastry to their first customers today and tomorrow starting at 7am.

That's a total of 500 pieces of their absolutely delicious treat—so get there ASAP.

Photograph: Courtesy of Ole & Steen

While on-premise, you’ll also be able to get a free custom illustration of yourself devouring some sweets, courtesy of napkin artist Jason Chatfield, who will stick around the shop all day as well.

You're going to want to stock up on just about anything sold a the Danish bakery, which now boasts a total of five locations around New York.

Their traditional rye and sourdough bread are excellent, as are the visually striking tarts and cakes, chocolate buns and rolls—but it’s the Danish pastries that deserve most of your attention. In addition to the famous cinnamon social, try the spandauer (a light, flakey, circular pastry filled with either vanilla custard or raspberry) and the Copenhagener, which boasts almond paste and poppy seeds. Don’t forget to grab some bread to munch on while on your way home.

Clearly, today is not the day to diet!