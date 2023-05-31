Your next weeknight date night in Williamsburg is already planned! And it's a good one.

Antidote, which serves sophisticated and authentic Chinese cuisine, is adding live jazz music to its plant-filled dining room throughout the summer. Every Wednesday, local jazz artists and up-and-coming musicians will serenade diners from 6:30 to 9pm while guests feast on an ala carte menu in a calm, inviting ambiance. Patio seating is also available and a post-dinner stroll through nearby Domino Park would be a nice conclusion to the night, especially after such a sumptuous meal.

Antidote's food is inspired by Sichuan and Shanghai cuisine. The menu focuses on cold appetizers, dim sum, entrees, vegetarian dishes, noodles, and rice. Signature dishes include dongpo pork (a traditional pork belly dish braised for eight hours for a melt-in-your-mouth texture and a rich, savory flavor), dan dan Noodles, fish with spicy bean paste, fish blossom, spicy cumin lamb, cucumber salad, tea smoked duck, crab tofu, and wonton in chili sauce.

Photograph: courtesy of Antidote | A selection of dishes at Antidote

“We’re excited to bring our passion for food to the Brooklyn community,” says Jane Rotari, co-founder of Antidote. "At Antidote, everyone is treated as equal, and we are like a large family. We hope to create a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for our customers to enjoy delicious food and great company."

In the future, the restaurant plans to create more local partnerships, including collaborations with plant stores around New York City and offer pop-up shops to its customers.

Can't make it in the evening? Or just eager to kick off Wednesday night early? Antidote is also locally renowned for its all-day happy hour, which includes $11 cocktails, $8 glasses of bubbly, and $5 cans of Tsing Tao beer. Lunch is served from noon to 4pm. Reservations are bookable via Resy.