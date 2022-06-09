New York
NYPL Lion mascot
Photograph: courtesy of the NYPL

This video of the NYPL's lion at the beach is the cutest thing you'll see today

The photos are even better.

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver
The New York Public Library wants you to have a grrreat summer reading books and to get the point across, it just released a charming video of its lion mascot, Patience, at the beach.

Donning a sweet straw hat and beachy button-down, Patience first stops at Staten Island's South Beach, only to realize he didn't bring any books! Luckily, the NYPL's brand new Charleston Library is nearby, so he stops in and checks out a book—Jenny Han's P.S. I Still Love You.

Summer at the Library from The New York Public Library on Vimeo.

The video was done to promote Summer at the Library, an initiative that includes a slew of free programs sure to entice readers and non-readers alike, and its giveaway of 500,000 books!

NYPL has a new list of over 100 summer reading recommendations from expert librarians (you can find all of those right here); remarkable in-branch programs like storytimes and podcasting workshops; outdoor pop-ups that include library card sign-up events and others involving the NYPL's famous bookmobiles; and a number of other initiatives targeted directly to adults.

The NYPL also released incredibly funny photos of Patience at the beach, which we've included below for your viewing pleasure. 

NYPL lion mascot
Photograph: courtesy of the NYPL
NYPL lion mascot
Photograph: courtesy of the NYPL
NYPL Lion mascot
Photograph: courtesy of the NYPL

