This weekend is the last Manhattanhenge of the year

Twice a year, the sunset aligns perfectly with Manhattan's grid and creates a phenomenon that is so majestic and awe-inspiring that New Yorkers have given it a grandiose name: Manhattanhenge.

The first Manhattanhenge of 2024 happened at the end of May. Missed it? Worry not: the last such event of the year will take place today and tomorrow.

Visibility, unfortunately, might be a bit obstructed, though: it looks like it's going to rain tonight and much of tomorrow, so it might be harder to fully enjoy the sunset.

That being said, here is what you should know about the phenomenon: today's Manhattanhenge is going to feature the full sun setting along the grid.

Although tomorrow's weather is looking slightly better, New Yorkers will be treated to a half-sun Manhattanhenge.

If, for some divine reason, the skies clear up tonight and tomorrow, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the phenomenon.

Peak Manhattanhenge will happen tonight at 8:20pm and tomorrow at 8:21pm.

Tonight, the American Museum of Natural History is hosting a Manhattanhenge viewing party with Dr. Jackie Faherty, AMNH's senior scientist and education manager. He'll be leading a ticketed 3D presentation about the science and history behind Manhattanhenge using the museum’s powerful OpenSpace visualization software. Tickets are $20 and for sale here.

If you want to find a spot in Manhattan to watch, we recommend setting up shop on 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, or 57th Streets since they’re wide blocks with well-known buildings for framing your photos. Head to the eastern side of the island for the best views.

Other great viewing locations include the Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan and Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens.

Fingers crossed that we will actually get to see the event in all of its glory!