This year's Rockefeller Christmas tree has been officially selected

'Tis the season, indeed: This year's Rockefeller Christmas tree has officially been selected and it's getting ready to head to New York.

The announcement was made on Rockefeller Center's official Instagram page. The post notes that this is the first time ever that a tree from Maryland is bestowed with the honor to take up residence in the famous midtown New York location.

As for the details of the selection: the 79-foot tree is a Norway spruce that is scheduled to be cut in Elkton on November 11. It'll be transported to Rockefeller Center two days later, on November 13.

As usual, according to a press release, the spruce will then be decorated with a Swarovski star and 50,000 colored LED lights.

Expect it to be lit up for the very first time on December 1 on national television, during the live airing of Christmas in Rockefeller Center on NBC.

In case you forgot: the tree that was selected in 2020 was also a Norway spruce but it was sourced in Oneonta, New York. Most remarkably, a tiny saw-whet owl was discovered on last year's tree after hitching a ride on the spruce over 170 miles. We miss you, Rockefeller.

Whether catching a glimpse of the famous tree will require New Yorkers and tourists alike to follow the same rules that were introduced last year is yet to be seen. (As a reminder, Mayor Bill de Blasio had asked people to stay home rather than visiting in person).

Whatever the case may be, this is yet another reminder that the holiday season is basically upon us. Cheers to a lovely few months ahead, New York!