Into the Woods
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy and Evan ZimmermanInto the Woods

This year’s Tony Awards will be held in Washington Heights

In previous years, the awards show was held at Radio City Music Hall.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
The Tony Awards, Theater’s biggest night, will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023, for the 76th year, but for one uptown venue, it’ll be a first.

The United Palace, a historic theater in Washington Heights, will host the Tony Awards for the very first time.

RECOMMENDED: Review: Some Like It Hot is cooking with gas on Broadway

The theater, built in 1930, started as one of five Loew’s “Wonder Theatres” showcasing vaudeville and movies in the NYC area. As Manhattan’s fourth largest theater with about 3,400 seats, it has been host to concerts, movie premieres, film shoots, and performances by local artists, including by school children and members of the non-profit Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, according to The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing.

The Tony Awards have been around for almost as long, launching in 1947. 

“We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, in a statement. “As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre.”

In most years since 1997, the awards show has been held at Radio City Music Hall.

Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and The 76th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

