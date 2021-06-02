Those massive yoga classes on the lawn at Bryant Park are coming back

Dust off your mats and stretchy pants: After a two-year shutdown, those famous free yoga classes that take over Bryant Park's lawn every summer are officially coming back.

Photograph: John Herr

Starting June 16 through August 18, yogis will get to downward dog on the park's lawn every Wednesday beginning at 6pm for an hour.

The courses are completely free to attend but registration is required. Given the popularity of the sessions and the 500-person cap (on a first-come, first-served basis), we suggest you hop on the registration train as soon as possible.

Do expect to abide by social distancing measures and, unlike previous years, you're going to have to bring your own mat. Mask wearing will be optional but certainly recommended. If you still don't feel safe attending the fitness gatherings or are just used to working out at home nowadays, worry not: each class will be live-streamed on Bryant Park's official Instagram page right here.

Bethany Lyons of Lyons Den Power Yoga in Chelsea will kick things off during the first session but a rotating cast of instructors will lead each class on a weekly basis, including Dre Drummond of Y7 (June 30), Kristen Kemp (July 21) and Sara Clark (August 18).

One of our very favorite ways to get our exercise on during the summer, the free yoga classes are truly an emblem of New York City and we couldn't be more excited about their official return.

Other Bryant Park programs are also gearing up for the upcoming season or have recently re-launched, including the beloved picnic performances, morning tai-chi classes, a whole slew of kids-related activities and more. Clearly, the midtown park is the place to visit in the upcoming months.

Dare we say... happy (almost) summer, New Yorkers?