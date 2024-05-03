Thousands of tiny elephants will parachute into Dumbo this month

Given that the most famous elephant in popular culture is named Dumbo, it's only fair for one of the year's most magical pachyderm-related events to take place across the eponymous Brooklyn neighborhood.

On May 31 at both 5pm and 7pm, the annual Dumbo Drop, when thousands of tiny toy elephants quite literally parachute down from the sky onto Washington Street, is set to delight all attendees.

Super entertaining and visually striking, the event also benefits a good cause: ticket sales support Dumbo's Title 1 public schools—PS307 Elementary School and the Dock Street Middle School.

Folks can snag the $15-$25 passes to each drop right here (remember that anyone who is two years old and up needs a ticket to see the flying elephants).

Each ticket guarantees you a spot on the block of Washington Street between Front and Water Streets, where the event takes place, plus a souvenir elephant to take home and an automatic entry into that drop's prize drawing. Speaking of prizes, they include: a two-night stay at 1Hotel Brooklyn Bridge with dinner at the Osprey, a $500 area shopping spree, tabs at Joe Coffee and Gair, and much more.

If you don't mind skipping the main event but still want to somehow participate in the festivities, just show up by the Dumbo Archway between 3:30pm and 6:30pm for a fun block party where a ton of free activities for kids will take place next to a beer garden run by the Brooklyn Flea and, of course, a delicious-looking restaurant row.

It's sure to be a wonderful, fun day—despite (or because of?) the falling elephants.