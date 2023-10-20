Three of the biggest pumpkins in the world will be on display in NYC this month

It's officially Halloween season which means that all things pumpkin catch our attention, especially when we're talking about the extra-large kind.

Starting this upcoming Saturday, October 21, through October 29, three of the most enormous pumpkins in the world will take residence inside the New York Botanical Garden for everyone to gaze at, including a 2,465.5-pound one grown by Steve Perry of Rhode Island; a 2,344.5-pound gourd brought in by Ron Wallace, also from Rhode Island; and a 2,245.5-pound pumpkin grown by Scott Andrusz of New York.

Every day from 10am to 6pm at the Leon Levy Visitor Center, folks can marvel at the orange spectacles, perhaps snapping some photos that will turn their entire social media feeds into a celebration of fall (the very best season in New York, of course).

During the last weekend of the "exhibit," visitors will actually get to witness artist Adam Bierton, winner of Halloween Wars on the Food Network, carve one of three giant pumpkins live. Nothing quite like a live carving session to get you in the mood for colder months, right?

The New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx will also be home to other exciting fall-related events in the upcoming weeks, including "Pumpkin Promenade," an autumnal display of chrysanthemums, apple crates, pumpkins and bales of hay currently set up in the Visitor Center Reflecting Pool.

Make sure to pick and purchase your own gourd at the NYBG Shop Lawn' Pumpkin Wall as well!