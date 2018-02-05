Tickets are now on sale to see Denzel Washington’s return to Broadway

The Great White Way is getting a dose of Hollywood star power in March. The box office officially opened today for The Iceman Cometh, the revival of Eugene O'Neill's 1939 play starring Denzel Washington. This will be Washington’s first time on Broadway since 2014, when he played Walter Lee Younger in A Raisin in the Sun.

Set in a 1900s Greenwich Village saloon, The Iceman Cometh follows a group of 15 bums and alcoholics who are forced to confront their deluded dreams. The catalyst for this change? Their friend Hickey, a fellow deadbeat who says he has changed his ways. The 2018 production of this four-hour drama will be its fourth Broadway revival.

Washington isn’t the only notable cast member, either. The ensemble includes plenty of other stage veterans, including Bill Irwin as con-man Ed Mosher, Frank Wood as washed-up British captain Cecil Lewis and Colm Meaney as the saloon’s proprietor Harry Hope. Five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe directs.

Previews begin on March 22 and the show officially opens on April 26. The limited run spans just 14 weeks, so Denzel fans should book their tickets soon. Get your tickets here while you still can!

