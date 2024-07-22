Tickets for ‘The Last Five Years’ on Broadway starring Nick Jonas are now on sale

Pop star Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren (Tina) will star in a Broadway production of The Last Five Years in 2025—and tickets are finally on sale.

The Last Five Years, the breakthrough work for Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade), examines whether a couple can make it once their dreams take them in separate directions. The story tracks the doomed relationship between up-and-coming author Jamie (Jonas) and actress Cathy (Warren). In the show's unusual structure, his story moves forward while hers is told in reverse (like last season’s Merrily We Roll Along); the two timelines cross when the couple gets married in the middle of the show.

RECOMMENDED: This immersive theater production happens in complete darkness

Both stars have appeared on Broadway several times before. Jonas was a child actor in Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast and Annie Get Your Gun before returning to the Great White Way in 2012 to replace Daniel Radcliffe in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. In addition to Tina, Warren has starred in the musicals Bring It On and Shuffle Along.

The Last Five Years premiered at Chicago’s Northlight Theatre in 2001 and headed Off Broadway in 2002; it had an Off Broadway revival at Second Stage in 2013. It was also made into a movie in 2014 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan (The Great Gatsby). Whitney White will direct the Broadway production at the Hudson Theatre, which was also home to Merrily.

Previews of The Last Five Years will begin on March 18, 2025, with an opening set for April 6. It will be a strictly limited 14-week engagement.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 26, at 10am EST, but presale tickets for American Express card members are available now at TheLastFiveYearsBroadway. com.