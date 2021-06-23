New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tiki Chick
Photograph: Emilia Aghamirzai

Tiki Chick is now open at Time Out Market New York!

Enjoy delicious sammies on the East River waterfront this summer.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

We’re ecstatic to welcome a brand-new eatery, Tiki Chick, to Time Out Market New York today on the Brooklyn waterfront in Dumbo!

Tiki Chick is the brainchild of Jacob Hadjigeorgis, the man behind another restaurant that we previously welcomed into Time Out Market New York, Jacob’s Pickles. The latter restaurant opened on the Upper West Side in 2011 providing a much-needed jolt to the neighborhood’s dining scene with its menu full of fried pickles, hot chicken biscuits and other American comfort food dishes. In January 2020, Hadjigeorgis’ Pickle Hospitality (which also operates Maison Pickle and Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co.) opened Tiki Chick on Amsterdam Avenue, offering a modern-day spin on a retro tiki bar with delightfully creative sammies.

Those delicious sammies are now making their way across the East River to the Market’s stunning fifth-floor dining area and rooftop. Starting today you’ll be able to head down to 55 Water St to sample Tiki Sammies like the Stiki Tiki (buttermilk fried chicken, pineapple, sweet and sour tiki sauce and pickle chips), the Pink Wave (buttermilk fried chicken, pink wave sauce, pickle chips) and the Tikilafel (sweet and savory falafel, grilled pineapple, pickled red cabbage, pickle chips and smokey sunset vegan sauce).

Along with an obligatory side of fries (you can choose from OG, Cheese or Tiki Style offerings), the eatery will be serving up delicious Frozen Drinks with flavors including Banana, Blue Hawaii, Mango and Pineapple Juice. 

After a meal here, squint and the East River may start looking a lot more like the Pacific Ocean.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.