Tiki Chick is now open at Time Out Market New York!

We’re ecstatic to welcome a brand-new eatery, Tiki Chick, to Time Out Market New York today on the Brooklyn waterfront in Dumbo!

Tiki Chick is the brainchild of Jacob Hadjigeorgis, the man behind another restaurant that we previously welcomed into Time Out Market New York, Jacob’s Pickles. The latter restaurant opened on the Upper West Side in 2011 providing a much-needed jolt to the neighborhood’s dining scene with its menu full of fried pickles, hot chicken biscuits and other American comfort food dishes. In January 2020, Hadjigeorgis’ Pickle Hospitality (which also operates Maison Pickle and Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co.) opened Tiki Chick on Amsterdam Avenue, offering a modern-day spin on a retro tiki bar with delightfully creative sammies.

Those delicious sammies are now making their way across the East River to the Market’s stunning fifth-floor dining area and rooftop. Starting today you’ll be able to head down to 55 Water St to sample Tiki Sammies like the Stiki Tiki (buttermilk fried chicken, pineapple, sweet and sour tiki sauce and pickle chips), the Pink Wave (buttermilk fried chicken, pink wave sauce, pickle chips) and the Tikilafel (sweet and savory falafel, grilled pineapple, pickled red cabbage, pickle chips and smokey sunset vegan sauce).

Along with an obligatory side of fries (you can choose from OG, Cheese or Tiki Style offerings), the eatery will be serving up delicious Frozen Drinks with flavors including Banana, Blue Hawaii, Mango and Pineapple Juice.

After a meal here, squint and the East River may start looking a lot more like the Pacific Ocean.