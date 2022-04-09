TikTok's first official musical is debuting in New York!

A TikTok musical set to the sound clips we know so well has been a long running joke on the video app, but the China-based company is finally making Tiktok: The Musical a reality!

TikTok's first official commissioned musical, For You, Paige, will debut at a New York City theater on Thursday, April 14 at 7 p.m. Sadly, tickets won't be available, but those who want in on the world premiere can stream the show live via TikTok.

For You, Paige comes from a team of TikTok musical theater stars. Created by Daniel Mertzlufft, who started the Grocery Store Musical trend (based on the viral song "New York Summer'' by Louisa Melcher) and the wildly successful Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical (based on the song by Emily Jacobson), this musical is part of TikTok's #ProjectBroadway.

TikTok's support of the theater and Broadway community has long been evident, especially when theaters were dark. Last year's Broadway is Back campaign featured live performances from The Lion King, Waitress and Wicked, stage tours, plus multiple live streams of the Ratatousical, which helped raise $2 million for The Actors Fund .