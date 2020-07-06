Time Out is hosting a two-day virtual small business festival with Instagram

Get ready for two jam-packed days of Experience:NYC Instagram Lives at @TimeOutNewYork on July 9 and 10.

There’s never been a better time to support small businesses in New York.

As NYC continues to navigate its phased reopening (Happy Phase Three Day!), an increasing number of independently-owned shops, salons, bars and restaurants are reopening right along with it. And after months of closures, they could really use our love.

That’s why, as part of our ongoing Love Local campaign, we’ve partnered with Instagram to host Experience:NYC, a virtual two-day festival to support small businesses in the city. Along with Time Out London, we’ll be hosting two, jam-packed days of Instagram Lives on our account this July 9 and 10. The festival will highlight a variety of independent BIPOC, female and LGBTQ+ owned businesses and feature venues in all five of the city’s boroughs. Who knows, you could even discover your new go-to spot during the 48-hour event.

“For over 50 years we have been seeking out the best of city life. We believe that local, independent businesses are what makes our cities so unique and help create memorable cultural experiences. We are thrilled to collaborate with Instagram, another consumer-loved brand that connects people with what they are passionate about to support our Love Local campaign,” says Time Out Group CMO, Sumindi Peiris. “They make an ideal partner to help us spotlight and amplify the beloved local businesses in our community that have uplifted and united neighborhoods during these tough times.”

In addition to supporting the businesses via gift cards and orders, the fest will also be raising money for Robin Hood to support their ongoing efforts to help individuals and businesses affected by the last four unprecedented months in the city.

So what exactly can you expect when we go live later this week? A lot. Tune in for everything from cocktail tutorials and live readings to garden tours and even a candle-making session. Whether it inspires you to head out and visit one of the businesses in person or just experience the city from the comfort of home, you’ll be able to get a fun taste of some of the many amazing things local NYC businesses have to offer.

“Small businesses are the heart of the Instagram community and now, more than ever, people should support the businesses they love,” says Instagram’s head of Fashion Partnerships, Eva Chen. “We’re thrilled to work with Time Out to feature some of our favorites in Experience:NYC and Experience:LDN. These businesses have come together these last few months to uplift their communities and are an inspiration to everyone.”

Looking for more inspiration? Check out this week’s full lineup below, and we’ll see you on Thursday!

July 9

10am: Boris and Horton

Behind-the-scenes at the East Village's favorite dog café



11am: Field Trip Harlem

James Beard Award-winner JJ Johnson shows how to make his famous Piri Piri sauce



12pm: The Miles Coffee Bar

The Bronx coffee spot demonstrates how to make the perfect brew and pastry



1pm: Katana Kitten

A Japanese mixology lesson along with food pairings



2pm: Body Art

An energetic fitness session



3pm: Breukelen Polish

A nail art tutorial along with inspiring stories from the heart of Brooklyn



4pm: Cee Cee's Closet

A celebration of West African prints through fashion



5pm: Blueland

The lowdown on some actually chic and innovative cleaning products



July 10

10am: Books Are Magic

A live reading from the Cobble Hill store and chat with Eva Chen.

11am: TBA

12pm: ReWax & UnWine

A class on at-home candle-making



1pm: Snug Harbor

A private tour of the lush grounds at the Staten Island cultural center



2pm: Spoke and Weal

Some at-home hair care tips



3pm: Lewis Miller Design

Amazing floral arrangements you can make using bodega flowers



4pm: Astoria QED

A live comedy show from the heart of Queens



5pm: Muddling Memories

How to make some quick-and-easy, extra "Instagrammable" drinks



