Empire Stores and the Brooklyn Bridge with confetti
Photograph: Shutterstock

Time Out Market New York celebrates its fifth anniversary with a party under the Brooklyn Bridge

There will be cold drinks, good food and live music to celebrate five years of Time Out Market New York!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
This is a fifth birthday party you’ll want to come to!

Time Out Market New York is celebrating its fifth anniversary on Saturday, May 18, with an all-day party full of good food, drinks, live music and activities for everyone.

RECOMMENDED: Here’s how you can win a $500 gift voucher to the Time Out Market NY

The festival kicks off at noon with live beats from the Silver Arrow Band and DJ Price is Right followed by performances from the Brooklyn Irish Dance Company and Mapy the Violin Queen:

  • noon-2pm: Silver Arrow Band
  • 2-3pm: Brooklyn Irish Dance Company
  • 3:15-3:45: Mapy
  • 4-6pm: Silver Arrow Band

Meanwhile, you can enjoy good food from the Market’s vendors, including snacks from Jacob’s Pickles, egg rolls from Rogue Panda, sandos from Pastrami Queen, bites from The Maiz Project, and sweets from Sugar Hill Creamery and Baklava.

Of course, you’ll need something to wash it all down with. Estrella Galicia, Coney Island Brewery, Truly, Sam Adams and Brooklyn Brewery will be on-site with their respective cold beverages. If you’re more of a red or white fan, you’ll have your pick with BY.OTT, La Gioiosa Prosecco, Villa Sparina, Silk & Spice and Velenosi Vini.

You can RSVP here.

Time Out Market New York opened back on May 31, 2019, within the Empire Stores at 55 Water Street with vendors Juliana’s, Reserve Cut, Bessou, Clinton St. Baking Company & Restaurant, Miss Ada, Mermaid Oyster Bar, Alta Calidad, Jacob’s Pickles, Felice, DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections and Avocaderia.

Time Out Market Rooftop Bar
Photograph: Ali Garber for Time Out Market New York

Five years later, Clinton St. Baking, Jacob’s Pickles, Felice still remain but have been joined by NYC faves Wayla, Pastrami Queen, Bark Barbecue, Ess-A-Bagel, Ivy Stark Mexology and Pat LaFrieda. And even cooler, visitors can now order from their tables to have their food delivered right to them.

If you want to keep the party going after the outdoor shindig wraps, you can! The market hosts daily events, including Latin Mix Saturdays, featuring Ronnie Roc & DJ Torres from 7 to 10pm.

Let’s make it an anniversary to remember!

