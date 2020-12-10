Time Out Market New York is going into hibernation for the winter

With cases on the rise once again in New York, and restrictions tightening across the city, we’ve all had to make a lot of difficult choices. That includes us here at Time Out. We’ve recently made the tough decision to temporarily hit “snooze” on all services at Time Out Market New York after December 20.

What exactly does that mean? As we enter this winter of uncertainty, we’ll be halting all indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout and delivery from the Market. We’ll continue to support our concessionaires during this time with coverage, tips and more—so follow the Time Out Market New York instagram for the most up-to-date information.

At its heart, Time Out is a cheerleader for local business, so we hope you’ll continue to support the brick-and-mortar locations of the Market’s eateries during this time.

Bessou, 5 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012

Clinton St. Baking Company, 4 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002

Felice, 15 Gold St, New York, NY 10038

Fish Cheeks, 55 Bond St, New York, NY 10012

Gupshup (Part of Bombay Hospitality Group), 115 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003



Ivy Stark, for more information visit IvyStark.com

Jacob’s Pickles, 509 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

Pat LaFrieda , visit their website to purchase quality meats and prime cuts at LaFrieda.com

And rest assured, we’ll be back again in 2021 with the mouthwatering cuisine, craft cocktails, amazing cultural activations when we can all safely gather together once again. Until then, we hope you’ll keep lending your crucial support to these business, and the many other local spots that make New York great.