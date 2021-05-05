New York
Time Out Market New York is reopening soon in DUMBO

We can't wait to see you again, New York.

Will Gleason
There’s a lot to be excited about right now in NYC. Warmer days have finally arrived, bars are back, the parks are covered in gorgeous greenery and the city’s beaches are set to reopen later this month. Now, we’re excited to add one more thing to that list: Time Out Market New York is set to reopen on the DUMBO waterfront soon!

You can check back in the coming days for the official opening date announcement, but right now we’re happy to say that you can expect to see plenty of old favorites among the eateries as well as some exciting newcomers. Both floors of the market will be reopening just in time for summer, along with ample amounts of outdoor seating along Brooklyn Bridge Park with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline.

We’ll be sharing more details—including the official new vendor list—here in the coming weeks. In the meantime, be sure to follow @timeoutmarketnewyork for up-to-the-minute updates. Needless to say, we can’t wait to open our doors and share a delicious meal with you on the Brooklyn waterfront once again.

