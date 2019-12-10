Time Out Market New York launches $12 lunch deal with Bessou, Alta Calidad and more

Dumbo isn’t the easiest place to find affordable lunch options, what with all the tourist traps taking advantage of the crowds. With that in mind, we’ve launched our own lunch specials at Time Out Market New York. It's one of the best deals in the neighborhood for both those that are new to the area and those who’ve loved it for a long time. From Monday through Friday, 11am until 3pm, participating vendors will offer a signature dish with a complimentary soft drink (and some with other bonuses), for $12.

Here’s what we’re offering:

Bessou

What’s the deal? Japanese chickpea curry rice bowl with a side of chicken karaage.

Mr. Taka Ramen

What’s the deal? Spicy Tantan Men (soupless ramen) with wavy, flat noodles, ground pork, scallions, leeks sesame and spicy oil. The dish also comes with a house salad or soba noodles as a side.

Photograph: Courtesy Time Out Market New York

Alta Calidad Taqueria

What’s the deal? A quesadilla-roti (corn or flour) with chips and salsa.

Pat LaFrieda

What’s the deal? Signature slider and fries.

Clinton St. Baking Company

What’s the deal? A “B.E.L.T”: Double smoked bacon, free range eggs, lettuce, tomato and mayo, on sourdough toast.

Avocaderia

What’s the deal? Rotating salads and toasts that will change daily. Mondays will bring a seasonal salad, Tuesdays it's “Portobello Road,” Wednesdays are the “My Thai,” Thursdays a guac wrap with mini guac and chips and Fridays are probably the best steal: you can get any toast with a mini guac and chips.

Fish Cheeks

What’s the deal? Zabb wings with jasmine rice.

Breads Bagelry

What’s the deal? A rotating speciality bagel.

BKLYN Wild

What’s the deal? A vegan quesadilla with a green salad.

Center Cut

What’s the deal? A roast turkey or tuna salad sandwich with a bag of chips.

Jacob’s Pickles

What’s the deal? Chicken Caesar salad or any chicken sandwich.

David Burke

What’s the deal? A burger and fries.

FELICE

What’s the deal? Cacio e pepe macaroni.

Time Out Market New York is located at 55 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201.