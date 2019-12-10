Time Out Market New York launches $12 lunch deal with Bessou, Alta Calidad and more

Dumbo isn’t the easiest place to find affordable lunch options, what with all the tourist traps taking advantage of the crowds. With that in mind, we’ve launched our own lunch specials at Time Out Market New York. It's one of the best deals in the neighborhood for both those that are new to the area and those who’ve loved it for a long time. From Monday through Friday, 11am until 3pm, participating vendors will offer a signature dish with a complimentary soft drink (and some with other bonuses), for $12.
Here’s what we’re offering:
Bessou
What’s the deal? Japanese chickpea curry rice bowl with a side of chicken karaage.
Mr. Taka Ramen
What’s the deal? Spicy Tantan Men (soupless ramen) with wavy, flat noodles, ground pork, scallions, leeks sesame and spicy oil. The dish also comes with a house salad or soba noodles as a side.
Alta Calidad Taqueria
What’s the deal? A quesadilla-roti (corn or flour) with chips and salsa.
Pat LaFrieda
What’s the deal? Signature slider and fries.
Clinton St. Baking Company
What’s the deal? A “B.E.L.T”: Double smoked bacon, free range eggs, lettuce, tomato and mayo, on sourdough toast.
Avocaderia
What’s the deal? Rotating salads and toasts that will change daily. Mondays will bring a seasonal salad, Tuesdays it's “Portobello Road,” Wednesdays are the “My Thai,” Thursdays a guac wrap with mini guac and chips and Fridays are probably the best steal: you can get any toast with a mini guac and chips.
Fish Cheeks
What’s the deal? Zabb wings with jasmine rice.
Breads Bagelry
What’s the deal? A rotating speciality bagel.
BKLYN Wild
What’s the deal? A vegan quesadilla with a green salad.
Center Cut
What’s the deal? A roast turkey or tuna salad sandwich with a bag of chips.
Jacob’s Pickles
What’s the deal? Chicken Caesar salad or any chicken sandwich.
David Burke
What’s the deal? A burger and fries.
FELICE
What’s the deal? Cacio e pepe macaroni.
Time Out Market New York is located at 55 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201.