One of NYC’s top doughnut purveyors is moving into a terrific new spot at Time Out Market New York this week, and the creative confectioner is celebrating with a four-day giveaway.

From Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25, the first 100 Dough visitors who purchase six doughnuts can choose from a T-shirt or coffee mug emblazoned with the beloved Brooklyn-born shop’s logo. It’s located on the market’s first floor at 55 Water Street, and doors will open at 8am. The inaugural menu will include photogenic, signature-oversized favorites like chocolate, cinnamon sugar, hibiscus, passionfruit and the best-selling plain-glazed.

Photograph: courtesy of Dough

Dough will also offer its Brooklyn Blackout exclusively at the Dumbo market outpost. The decadent beauty is fashioned after Ebinger Baking Company’s cake of the same name. Ebinger’s served sweets in NYC from 1898 to 1972, and Dough first formed its own take on the classic for a brief, popular run at its Prospect Heights location. This iteration is also chocolate brioche with semisweet chocolate glaze and chocolate cake crumbs, but its filling will have a more mousse-like texture than before.

This is the first of many anticipated exclusive options at Dough by way of Time Out Market New York.