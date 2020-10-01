Time Out New York is celebrating its 25th anniversary!

This week at Time Out we're celebrating 25 incredible years of being at the heart of NYC.

Back in the fall of 1995, Time Out arrived in this amazing city, excited to discover and share its soul with New Yorkers just like you—New Yorkers who are looking to make the most of the greatest city on Earth. Over the last quarter-century, we’ve done just that. From shouting about under-the-radar bars and restaurants to passionately covering the city’s local arts and culture scene, we’ve been dedicated to helping you get out and explore the city in the best possible way.

Twenty-five years later, we couldn't be more in love with the place. Through ups and downs, joy and pain, we continue to share everything we love about NYC with you in any way we can. Obviously, the last year has been one like no other, but as the city’s changed, we’ve changed right along with it. We’ve taken that same exploratory spirit that guided us 25 years ago, and we’ve applied it to covering the new New York—from its socially distanced comedy shows to its outdoor dining, reservation-only museums and, yes, its very surreal dating scene.

This fall, we’re doubling down on a number of initiatives that are in the spirit of our original mission to find and celebrate the authentic voice of NYC. With many of the city’s small businesses struggling, we’ve launched a Love Local program to support our favorite locally owned spots in the city. As the city continues to undergo rapid changes, we’re looking to the future to see what the New York of tomorrow might look like. And, of course, we’re continuing to gather in person to enjoy the best of the city daily at Time Out Market New York in DUMBO.

A lot may be in flux at the moment, but one thing will remain the same: Time Out is your friend in the city, helping you discover the next big thing. Here’s to the next 25 years!

