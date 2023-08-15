Times Square is getting a tennis court

This pop-up will help celebrate this year’s U.S. Open.

For the first time ever, you'll be able to play tennis at the crossroads of the world.

A pop-up outdoor tennis court is coming to Times Square on Thursday, August 24, in celebration of the U.S. Open tennis tournament just a train ride away in Queens.

RECOMMENDED: The U.S. Open in New York 2023 guide

Tennis players of all levels are invited to play a free game of tennis (already a rarity in Manhattan), amid the hustle and bustle of Times Square. Sponsored by waterdrop, the event aims to promote hydration, along with sports, and sustainability.

At the pop-up, players and viewers can enjoy waterdrop’s “hydration station,” which will be filled with an array of complementary “Microdrink” beverages (a flavored cube tablet) from the brand. Everyone who recycles on the court will receive a free waterdrop drink. Participation is first come, first served, with no sign-ups required.

No need to pack your tennis bag, either. Tennis racquets and tennis balls will be provided at the event, which will run from 1pm to 8pm. Come early if you want a chance to serve, or linger throughout the day to catch of glimpse of some surprise celebrity athlete appearances.

Miss the pop-up? There aren't any outdoor tennis courts permanently in Times Square, but Vanderbilt Tennis Club in Grand Central Terminal offers an air-conditioned space to work on your skills or compete in a match.