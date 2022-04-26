Times Square now has a Yankees-themed steakhouse

It's called NYY Steak and it's in the new Hard Rock Hotel New York.

As of today, Hard Rock Hotel New York is officially open at 159 West 48th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues in Times Square. Although you'll find the usual music-related memorabilia all around the space—including a number of stages we actually can't wait to visit while in use—it's a Yankees-themed restaurant that's currently catching guests' attention.

Rendering: Courtesy of NYY Steak

Aptly dubbed NYY Steak and opened in partnership with the iconic baseball team, the steakhouse is found right around the corner from the hotel's entrance and is the second iteration of the project. The original restaurant first opened by Rockefeller Center in the early 2010s but closed less than five years later, in 2018.

Needless to say, the baseball-inspired eatery is draped in all things Yankees, including players' autographs on the walls and Yankees-blue leather seats.

Photograph: Courtesy of NYY Steak

Food-wise, patrons will get to order from a roster of rare steaks that includes the Japanese A5 "snow beef" from Hokkaido prepared by the in-house butcher. (There's also dry-age program on premise!)

Another standout option: the Caesar salad made table-side using, according to Eater, "a double-sided cart that was custom created by RCP Design in Brooklyn" and the three-course, meatless tasting menu prepared with produce grown for the restaurant specifically by a farm in Pennsylvania. At $65, the order can be consumed as-is or complemented by a protein.

Photograph: Courtesy of NYY Steak

Two other restaurants take up residence inside the new rockin' hotel: Sessions Restaurant & Bar, anchored by a Bagels & Lox Cart, an actual roving cart dishing out house-prepared salmon alongside a slew of spreads, and RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, serving Latin and Japanese-inspired shareable plates overlooking the Manhattan skyline. Both destinations will host musical performances and acts in the weeks to come.

Speaking of music: The Venue, inspired by Nashville's own Music Row, is a bi-level entertainment space boasting state-of-the-art technology ideal for film screenings, live performances, galas and fashion shows. Two bars serving an innovative menu curated by chef Oscar Gonzalez round out the space.

Needless to say, you may want to check out the new hotel for yourself the next time you're in Times Square.

