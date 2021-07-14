Tipsy Scoop is handing out free, boozy ice cream in NYC this weekend

[title]
We all scream for ice cream, especially when it's free. And boozy! And plant-based!
To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18, New York's first alcohol-infused ice cream parlour (or barlour, as they like to be called) Tipsy Scoop, has partnered with Dogfish Head Brewery to share a unique boozy creation. One of Dogfish Head's most popular beers, Hazy-O!, was transformed into a dairy-free ice cream using a creamy oat milk-base with added notes of caramel, cinnamon, and coconut.
The ice cream pays homage to Hazy-O's legacy as the first nationally distributed hazy IPA brewed with oat milk. Like a typical beer, each pint of this special Tipsy Scoop flavor packs up to 5% ABV.
At Dogfish Head, we’re known for brewing off-centered, innovative beer. We gravitate towards ‘of-the-moment’ culinary ingredients that are atypical, ingredients that will bring our drinkers a flavorful brew they simply can’t get anywhere else,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “And Hazy-O! is no different—the oat milk gives it a dreamy cloudiness, a silky mouthfeel, and a gorgeous, toasted, nutty flavor. It screamed to be made into an ice cream—and we were so excited to take this innovation one step further with Tipsy Scoop.”
Drinkers can purchase the Hazy-O dessert in packs of four at Tipsyscoop.com for $49, or by the singular pint for $12.50, and New Yorkers can be treated to a free scoop this Sunday at any Tipsy Scoop location, including the Manhattan barlour at 217 East 26th St. and the Williamsburg scoop shop at 270 Metropolitan Ave.