Tipsy Scoop is handing out free, boozy ice cream in NYC this weekend

We all scream for ice cream, especially when it's free. And boozy! And plant-based!

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18, New York's first alcohol-infused ice cream parlour (or barlour, as they like to be called) Tipsy Scoop, has partnered with Dogfish Head Brewery to share a unique boozy creation. One of Dogfish Head's most popular beers, Hazy-O!, was transformed into a dairy-free ice cream using a creamy oat milk-base with added notes of caramel, cinnamon, and coconut.

The ice cream pays homage to Hazy-O's legacy as the first nationally distributed hazy IPA brewed with oat milk. Like a typical beer, each pint of this special Tipsy Scoop flavor packs up to 5% ABV.

At Dogfish Head, we’re known for brewing off-centered, innovative beer. We gravitate towards ‘of-the-moment’ culinary ingredients that are atypical, ingredients that will bring our drinkers a flavorful brew they simply can’t get anywhere else,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “And Hazy-O! is no different—the oat milk gives it a dreamy cloudiness, a silky mouthfeel, and a gorgeous, toasted, nutty flavor. It screamed to be made into an ice cream—and we were so excited to take this innovation one step further with Tipsy Scoop.”

Drinkers can purchase the Hazy-O dessert in packs of four at Tipsyscoop.com for $49, or by the singular pint for $12.50, and New Yorkers can be treated to a free scoop this Sunday at any Tipsy Scoop location, including the Manhattan barlour at 217 East 26th St. and the Williamsburg scoop shop at 270 Metropolitan Ave.

Delivery company has also partnered with Tipsy Scoop to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, offering four Tipsy Scoop ice cream flavors—dark chocolate whiskey salted caramel ice cream, mango margarita sorbet, cake batter vodka martini ice cream, vanilla bean bourbon ice cream—on sale for just $8.99 a pint. Gopuff has also partnered with Tipsy Scoop to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, offering fourice cream flavors—dark chocolate whiskey salted caramel ice cream, mango margarita sorbet, cake batter vodka martini ice cream, vanilla bean bourbon ice cream—on sale for just $8.99 a pint.

Of course, all boozy ice cream purchases and consumption is limited to ice cream enthusiasts 21 and older.