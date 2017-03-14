You can get boozy ice cream at this new scoops parlor

Melissa Tavss has been cranking out liquor-infused ice creams and sorbets out of an East Harlem factory since 2012. Now Tipsy Scoop is getting its first-ever retail space in Kips Bay.
The 21-and-over shop, set to debut at 217 East 26th Street this spring, will offer fifteen boozed-up flavors including Spiked Hazelnut Coffee (coffee ice cream infused with both hazelnut and Patron XO Cafe liqueurs) and Maple Bacon Bourbon (maple ice cream churned with real bacon and laced with bourbon).
Beyond regular scoops, the flavors will be available in four-flavor ice-cream flights, ice-cream cakes and ice-cream sandwiches. Stay tuned for more details and an opening date.
