To-go cocktails might soon become permanent in NYC

One of the very few good things to come out of the pandemic was the fact that we could drink anywhere in the city, at any time. It was like a reverse Prohibition, and all of New York was our bar.

The beloved to-go cocktail and wine allowance is set to expire in April 2025, but luckily, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a plan to try and keep one of our most beloved new laws in place.

Yesterday, Governor Hochul proposed a permanent extension to the to-go cocktail and wine law as part of some amendments she’s making to her $233 million budget proposal, per Gothamist.

To-go alcohol was banned in 2021 but returned in 2022 because it proved to be such an important source of revenue for the city’s bars and restaurants during the height of the pandemic. Although liquor stores have expressed concern that the to-go law will encroach on their businesses, there are a few restrictions that will continue to apply if this extension does become permanent. For one, people are only able to order to-go cocktails if they also order “substantial” food (chips don’t account, per Gothamist), the alcoholic beverage has to be sold in a sealed container and comply with open container laws—so you won’t be able to walk through Manhattan with a martini glass, unfortunately.

Several other states allowed to-go cocktails permanently, including Texas, Florida, and Washington. Other states that have gotten their go-to cocktail laws extended and might similarly look at allowing them permanently include California, Colorado and Illinois.

Sit tight, though. We'll find out whether or not the proposal makes it into the official budget by the end of March.