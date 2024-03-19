New York
Timeout

Ras Plant Based
Photograph: Courtesy of Julia Drummond

Top Ethiopian restaurant Ras Plant Based will expand to Manhattan this spring

It’s new location is expected to open in the West Village in May.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Ras Plant Based is a true NYC pandemic-era hospitality success story. The Ethiopian-influenced vegan restaurant opened in March of 2020, took the briefest pause due to citywide shutdowns and was back up and running with takeout and delivery by May. The popular spot is a Crown Heights staple, and now, married proprietors Romeo and Milka Regalli are set to open a second Ras Plant Based, this time in Manhattan. 

"This second location is a milestone for us,” Milka Regalli is quoted as saying in a press release. “We are thrilled to bring the Ras experience to the West Village to make a positive impact on everyone we serve and change our communities one plate at a time. Our mission is to redefine plant-based dining by offering creative, delicious, and sustainable dishes that inspire people to embrace a more conscious way of eating."

An early look at the meat-free menu details a wide array of bowls, each with a base of turmeric brown rice, injera crumble and cilantro, starters like cucumber salad and injera nachos, and tibs, kitfo and dulet among the mains. The Regallis also plan to host events and workshops in the new space, which will feature modern Ethiopian-inspired art among its design details.  

"We believe that food is more than just sustenance—it's a source of joy, connection, and nourishment for both body and soul," Romeo Regalli is quoted as saying in the release. "Ras reflects our commitment to providing our guests with not only delicious plant-based dishes but also memorable dining experiences that nourish them in every sense of our brand."

Ras Plant Based, 2.0, is planned for a May opening in the West Village at 170 Bleecker Street near Sullivan Street. It is expected to seat 74 outside with room for 20 more outdoors at brunch, lunch and dinner. 

