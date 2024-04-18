[title]
Back in 2021, Tribeca Film Festival, the annual movie extravaganza founded by Robert De Niro, among others, underwent a rebranding of sorts, officially dropping the "film" from its name.
That rebirth continues through to today: the now Tribeca Festival has announced 2024’s television and original indie episodic series lineup—rosters that are packed with exciting must-sees.
This isn't the festival's first foray into all things television—similar projects have been highlighted even before the "film" was dropped—but the caliber of this year's showcases feel a renewed devotion to the form.
In total, the organization is presenting 11 series premieres and two first looks at returning classics. In the former category, standouts include David E. Kelley's legal thriller Presumed Innocent. Scheduled to eventually drop on Apple TV+, the show stars Jake Gyllenhaal, who also executive produces alongside J.J. Abrams. Ruth Negga and Peter Sarsgaard are also part of the cast.
The limited series world premiere of Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer is also worthy of attention. Hailing from sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, the Hulu series focuses on Dr. Ann Burgess' work of solving some of the most renowned true-crime cases in the U.S., including those involving Ted Bundy and Ed Kemper.