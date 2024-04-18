Back in 2021, Tribeca Film Festival, the annual movie extravaganza founded by Robert De Niro, among others, underwent a rebranding of sorts, officially dropping the "film" from its name.

That rebirth continues through to today: the now Tribeca Festival has announced 2024’s television and original indie episodic series lineup—rosters that are packed with exciting must-sees.

This isn't the festival's first foray into all things television—similar projects have been highlighted even before the "film" was dropped—but the caliber of this year's showcases feel a renewed devotion to the form.

In total, the organization is presenting 11 series premieres and two first looks at returning classics. In the former category, standouts include David E. Kelley's legal thriller Presumed Innocent. Scheduled to eventually drop on Apple TV+, the show stars Jake Gyllenhaal, who also executive produces alongside J.J. Abrams. Ruth Negga and Peter Sarsgaard are also part of the cast.

The limited series world premiere of Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer is also worthy of attention. Hailing from sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, the Hulu series focuses on Dr. Ann Burgess' work of solving some of the most renowned true-crime cases in the U.S., including those involving Ted Bundy and Ed Kemper.

On the documentary side, sports fiends will delight in ESPN's In the Arena: Serena Williams, which puts the tennis phenomenon in the spotlight; MSNBC's The Turning Point: To be Destroyed, where American writer Dave Eggers leads an investigation into a local school district's banning of his novel The Circle; and Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken, a two-part special about Etheridge's relationship with women at the Topeka Correctional Facility. Following the world-premiere series of the latter production, Etheridge will perform a short acoustic set at the Beacon Theatre.

On the return side of things, Tribeca Festival is gearing up for season two of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol on AMC and the final set of episodes of HBO's My Brilliant Friend, a critically acclaimed adaptation of the eponymous novel by Elena Ferrante.