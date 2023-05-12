New York
Timeout

Music Lounge at the Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Festival announces the return of its Music Lounge

Expect David Duchovny, an “indie sleaze” revival and more.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Along with all of the great dramas, documentaries and foreign films you can expect from the 2023 Tribeca Festival, the annual fest will be bringing back its Music Lounge, a four-day pop-up of exclusive live performances, special guest appearances, insider talks and more, sponsored by Tubi. 

Held at Williamsburg music venue Baby's All Right, the second annual Music Lounge will be open to the public from Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11, and will include an "Indie Sleaze Revival" featuring local musicians Tei Shi and Frost Children, a musical performance by David Duchovny to complement the world premiere of his film Bucky F*cking Dent, and an Iranian showcase spotlighting Middle Eastern artists like LuNika, Habibi and Sussan Deyhim. 

To pad out the tunes, the Music Lounge will also host a comedy set from the cast of Mountains (starring Atibon Nazaire, Sheila Anozier and Chris Renois), which will have its world premiere at the festival, a free, all-ages Drag Story Hour featuring banned stories and songs, and a free “How I Made That Soundtrack” talk with Tribeca film composers, moderated by music producer Ali Dee. 

Tickets and passes are available on the Tribeca Festival website. Check out the full schedule of live performances below. 

2023 TRIBECA FESTIVAL MUSIC LOUNGE LINEUP:

Thursday, June 8

8pm - Performance by Miette Hope

9:15pm - Performance by Tony Or Tony

10:15pm - Performance by Tei Shi

11:15pm - DJ Set by Frost Children

Friday, June 9

8:30pm - Performance by Broadway Singer Caroline Liff & Songwriter Blake Harmon

8:45pm - Performance by David Duchovny

10:15pm - Performance by Laundry Day

Saturday, June 10

3pm - Free Talk with BMI: “How I Made That Soundtrack” with Ali Dee

8pm - Comedy Showcase with talent from Mountains

8:45pm - Performance by Dreamcastmoe

9:30pm - Performance by Eddie Chacon

10:30pm - Performance by Jitwam

11:30pm - DJ Set by Willy Soul

Sunday, June 11

8:30pm - Performance by LuNika

9:15pm - Performance by Sussan Deyhim

10:15pm - Performance by Habibi

