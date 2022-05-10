New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tribeca Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tribeca Festival is hosting free outdoor movie screenings around the city this summer

Catch the flicks at Brookfield Place and Pier 57 between June 8 and 19.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

As the weather turns warmer, New Yorkers start planning their outdoor adventures. Here's one to add to your list: Tribeca Festival's free outdoor screening program.

Between June 8 and June 19, the Festival will host free open-air screenings of both world premieres and classic films at Pier 57 and Brookfield Place. Although details about specific dates and times have yet to be released, the lineup has been made public today—and it's looking awesome. 

A total of three world premieres appear on the roster. They include Fate of a Sport, a documentary feature about controversial lacrosse player Paul Rabil; Hargrove, another documentary, this one about the last year of jazz artist Roy Hargrove's life; and Out of Order, a New York Nico-directed short about "an affable 30-year-old man [whose] digestive system turns on him as he races to find an ever-elusive bathroom on the streets of New York City" while on his way to a big date.

As exciting as the various world premieres sound, it's the classic films on the lineup that capture our attention. From family-friendly options (The Addams Family, Ratatouille, Shrek) to sing-alongs (Dirty Dancing, Grease, Purple Rain) and environmental picks (Erin Brockovich, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home), New Yorkers of all ages will find something they resonate with across the week's offerings. 

Other highlighted film categories include LGBTQ+ (The Birdcage, Moonlight) and special events (Before the Night Falls, Giant).

So if you happen not to be able to attend the various Tribeca Festival screenings around town this summer, worry not: these free, outdoor options sound just as fun and memorable.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.