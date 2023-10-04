We highly disagree with this assessment but, according to a new study by souvenir plot company Highland Titles, the New York accent is the most unattractive in the world.

The survey, which you can find in full right here, took into account the opinions of 1,000 Americans, specifically asking them about their perceptions of different accents using audio samples from the Speech Accent Archive created by George Mason University.

There are lots of results to scour through, but we just can't look past the fact that the majority of respondents found the way we talk to be unappealing, compared to, say, a midwestern accent (nothing against you, middle America).

According to the data, the latter accent is actually the third most repulsive one in the world, with Boston landing at the number two spot on the ranking. The top eight is rounded out by Canadian speak, American Southern, Spanish, German and the Yorkshire accent.

On the flip side, Australian intonations and inflections of speech are considered the most attractive globally, followed by the ones heard in Scotland, London, Ireland, France, Italy, Wales and Birmingham. Basically, nobody likes the way Americans speak in general (we honestly cannot disagree with that one).

Almost a a decade ago, NPR reported that the iconic New York accent was about to go extinct given the influx of out-of-towners moving into the city. The good news is that never ended up happening. The not-so-great news is that it seems like the world at large is actually hoping for us to change the way we chat, a fact that forces us to stand tall and defend who and what we are—annoying accent and all. We gotchu, fellow New Yorkers.