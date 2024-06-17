Twelve new pickleball courts are opening under the Brooklyn Bridge

The area will open to the public for the first time in 15 years.

The giant no-man's-land underneath the Brooklyn Bridge in the Dumbo area of Brooklyn will soon be born again... as a pickleball destination. Officials announced their intention to revitalize the area, filling it with the courts and a slew of other recreational pursuits some time in the spring of 2025.

Rendering: Courtesy of NYC Parks

CityPickle, the company behind many of the courts now peppering New York, came up with the winning proposal for the recreational set up following a request for proposals (RFP) released by the City of New York Department of Parks & Recreation back in January. As part of the plan, the organization wants to turn Anchorage Plaza into 12 pickleball courts that border Washington Street while also setting up areas for a dog run, food trucks, a tree nursery, art installations, beach chairs, rest rooms and more open year-round.

The Brooklyn Eagle reports that CityPickle will invest a minimum of $2 million "in the space for drainage, leveling and other preparations."

Rendering: Courtesy of NYC Parks

The NYC Parks Department approved of the project and construction is scheduled to kick off in just a few months.

Although scenic and functional, the area has, until now, been underused, making it prime real estate for the sorts of recreational destinations that locals crave and officials in office hope to be able to deliver during their tenures.

Currently used as a parking lot and, according to the Brooklyn Eagle, a "staging area for bridge work" that has been closed to the public since 2009, Anchorage Plaza also used to host an annual art show from 1983 through 2001, reports StreetsBlog. We hope that, soon enough, the neighborhood will once again be home to the sort of cultural pursuits that defined in the past.