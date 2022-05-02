Two iconic restaurants are collaborating on a special dinner in Madison Square Park

This week only—on May 4 and 5—New Yorkers will get to kill two (culinary) birds with one stone as beloved eateries Shake Shack and Una Pizza Napoletana team up to offer a three-course menu outdoors at Madison Square Park.

Everything about the collaboration is exciting: the food is bound to be delicious, the setting—smack-dab in the middle of Manhattan, at Shake Shack's original location inside the park—sounds delightful and the price, $75 per person, seems reasonable given all variables.

Speaking of the fare, Eater reports that the pre-set menu "includes a spring crudite, a SmokeShack pizza that takes its cues from Shake Shack's bacon and cherry pepper-strewn SmokeShack cheeseburger and a Neapolitan dessert." Shake Shack wines and Italian natural wines from Una Pizza Napoletana will also be available.

This isn't Shake Shack's first project along these lines. The brain child of iconic restaurateur Danny Meyer has joined forces with the likes of the now-defunct Bar Sardine and Korean restaurant Atoboy in the past—but New Yorkers seem to be particularly in tune with Una Pizza Napoletana's offerings, making this partnership that much more exciting.

Photograph: Courtesy of Shake Shack

"Madison Square Park is one of my favorite places in all the boroughs, and to be able to make pizzas there where Shake Shack began with new and old Shake Shack friends is a dream," said Anthony Mangieri, the chef at Una Pizza Napoletana, in an official statement. "This collaboration is a super fun melding of Una’s deep connections with Naples, Italy and its love of New York.”

Given the excitement surrounding the dinner series, we expect tickets to sell out pretty quickly. To snag yours, check out this website.

