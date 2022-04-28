Two new rides are coming to Coney Island's Luna Park this summer

Two new exciting rides are making their debut at Coney Island's beloved Luna Park this summer and we already can't wait to ride them.

Rendering: Courtesy of Luna Park Pedestrian Plaza expansion

Tony's Express, a new custom-made roller coaster, is set to make its global debut at more than 40 miles per hour and running over 1,200 feet of track.

Leti's Treasure, on the other hand, is a log flume ride that will operate with 12 flume boats that will sit up to six guests each at a time. At moments lifting riders up to 40 feet in the air, the new thrilling offering will grant a semi-circle panoramic view of Coney Island's shoreline... before plunging down, of course.

The two new rides will run intertwined and both are actual homages to the Zamperla family, the owners of the park.

Rendering: Courtesy of Luna Park Sky Chaser Ropes Course

"With roots in circus, carnival rides, and ride manufacturing, Antonio [Tony] Zamperla became the first Italian to be inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame in 2005, due to his significant contributions to the amusement industry," reads an official press release about the updates. "Antonio’s wife Letizia [Leti] was the matriarch of the family, who used to drive tractor-trailers loaded with rides delivering happiness across Europe. During her childhood, Letizia was often found playing by the Piave River in Italy, the inspiration behind the name of the Super Flume attraction coming to Luna Park in Coney Island."

Rendering: Courtesy of Luna Park Pedestrian Plaza expansion

But, there's more: a new 50-foot custom designed Sky Chaser Ropes Course and pedestrian plazas will make their debut this summer as well, as part of the park's much talked about expansion. Adding five acres of space along the Coney Island Boardwalk and Surf Avenue, the extension will increase the park's size by 50%. How exciting?

Although the various developments are still in progress, the Luna Park in Coney Island is already open for the season. What are you still waiting for?

