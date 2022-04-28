New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Luna Park
Rendering: Courtesy of Luna Park

Two new rides are coming to Coney Island's Luna Park this summer

Plus: an entirely new ropes course.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Two new exciting rides are making their debut at Coney Island's beloved Luna Park this summer and we already can't wait to ride them.

Luna Park
Rendering: Courtesy of Luna ParkPedestrian Plaza expansion

Tony's Express, a new custom-made roller coaster, is set to make its global debut at more than 40 miles per hour and running over 1,200 feet of track.

Leti's Treasure, on the other hand, is a log flume ride that will operate with 12 flume boats that will sit up to six guests each at a time. At moments lifting riders up to 40 feet in the air, the new thrilling offering will grant a semi-circle panoramic view of Coney Island's shoreline... before plunging down, of course.

The two new rides will run intertwined and both are actual homages to the Zamperla family, the owners of the park. 

Luna Park
Rendering: Courtesy of Luna ParkSky Chaser Ropes Course

"With roots in circus, carnival rides, and ride manufacturing, Antonio [Tony] Zamperla became the first Italian to be inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame in 2005, due to his significant contributions to the amusement industry," reads an official press release about the updates. "Antonio’s wife Letizia [Leti] was the matriarch of the family, who used to drive tractor-trailers loaded with rides delivering happiness across Europe. During her childhood, Letizia was often found playing by the Piave River in Italy, the inspiration behind the name of the Super Flume attraction coming to Luna Park in Coney Island."

Luna Park
Rendering: Courtesy of Luna ParkPedestrian Plaza expansion

But, there's more: a new 50-foot custom designed Sky Chaser Ropes Course and pedestrian plazas will make their debut this summer as well, as part of the park's much talked about expansion. Adding five acres of space along the Coney Island Boardwalk and Surf Avenue, the extension will increase the park's size by 50%. How exciting?

Although the various developments are still in progress, the Luna Park in Coney Island is already open for the season. What are you still waiting for? 

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.