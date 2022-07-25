Two of NYC’s airports are among the worst in the world for canceled flights

New York City is known for having the best of many things, but airports aren’t one of them—and a new report doubles down on that.

Newly renovated terminals of LaGuardia Airport aside, two of NYC’s three major airports have bragging rights…for not letting people out of New York. According to recent data from flight tracking site FlightAware, New York has two of the top 10 airports with the most flight cancelations.

Following behind China’s Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, where 7.9% of all flights between May 26 and July 19, were canceled, New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport takes second place with 7.4% of flights in that same time period being canceled. LaGuardia Airport is third, having had 7% of flights canceled. The only other major American city to make the list is Washington, D.C., where Ronald Reagan National Airport had 5% of flights canceled. It looks like booking through JFK Airport may be the way to go if you want to statistically avoid cancelations right now.

And here is the list of the top ten worst airports for cancelations, according to FlightAware. Most are in China or the U.S., but Indonesia, Australia and the Netherlands also feature:

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, China (7.9% of all flights canceled) Newark Liberty International Airport (7.4%) LaGuardia Airport (7%) Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada (6.5%) Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Indonesia (6.2%) Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, Australia (5.9%) Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, China (5.2%) Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport (5%) Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, China (4.6%) Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Netherlands (3.9%)

The good news? No New York area airports made FlightAware's list for being the most delayed, so you better leave some extra time in the notoriously difficult commute to any of these airports if you don't want to miss your very on-time flight. If it even takes off, that is.

Leaving New York is pretty much always a bummer, so maybe these airports are just doing us a favor and encouraging us to stay where we belong: In the city.