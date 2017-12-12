Two of the world's largest menorahs light up in NYC Tuesday night

If your parents passive-agressively ask you where you're lighting candles for Hanukkah tonight, don't do what I did and make a Tina Belcher moaning sound, indicating that you totally forgot Hanukkah was starting. Tell them you're hitting the world's largest menorahs in New York City. Here's where you should go:

Park Slope's massive menorah lights up at Grand Army Plaza at 5:30pm on Tuesday, with a concert by Israeli band Moshav. Here's the lighting schedule for the rest of the week:

December 12 5:30pm

December 13–December 14 6pm

December 15 3:30pm

December 16 7pm

December 17 5pm

December 18–December 20 6pm

Meanwhile, Central Park's Grand Army Plaza (stay with us) hosts lightings starting Tuesday at 5:30pm. Here's the full schedule:

December 12–14 5:30pm

December 15 3:30pm

December 16 8pm

December 17–19 5:30pm

These events are hosted by Jewish religious organization Chabad, so you can count on free sufganiyot pastries, and a limited amount of candles and menorahs to take home. Check out our best Hanukkah events in NYC for more ideas this week.

