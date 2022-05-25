Two outdoor infinity spa pools are opening on Governors Island this weekend

What are likely to become the most popular features of QC NY, the luxury spa that launched on Governors Island just a few months ago, are officially open for business: two sprawling outdoor tempered infinity spa pools looking over Manhattan, Brooklyn and New Jersey.

New Yorkers have been hearing about the bodies of water since the spa first debuted, although they haven't been able to make use of them—until now. Beginning this Saturday, the pools will be accessible for the very first time since QC NY opened.

Expect each pool to feature proprietary underwater hydro seats and loungers that massage, relax, increase lymphatic circulation and revitalize the body and mind. Yes, they will be heated as well.

"Our spas and resorts are founded on the magic of wellness through water," says Janine DiGioacchino, CEO of QC US, in an official statement about the update. "Inspired by ancient Roman baths, our spa pools are meticulously designed for an optimal wellness experience and are at the heart of our brand. Although we hit some unanticipated delays, it was all to maintain the integrity and quality our spa pools are known for, and we are confident that they were worth the wait."

In addition to the new offering, spa guests will continue to be able to access a vast variety of indoor amenities, including steam baths, relaxation rooms, themed saunas, foot baths, Vichy showers and much more.

Food-wise (because getting pampered will undoubtedly tickle your taste buds), ticket holders will be treated to delicious coffee from Italian company Illy, plus fare and alcoholic beverages from Mionetto Prosecco.

Check out some photos of the pools right here:

Photograph: Brian Dalthorp

Photograph: Courtesy of QC NY

Photograph: QC NY

Photograph: Courtesy of QC NY

Photograph: Courtesy of QC NY