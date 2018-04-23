Two surreal, twisting towers are being built next to the High Line

Suck it, Pisa!

New renderings were released last week for two leaning, twisting condo towers designed by architect Bjarke Ingels, which are now under construction next to the High Line.

The development, called the XI (the Eleventh), will eventually fill a full city block on the West Side between 10th and 11th Avenues and West 17th and 18th Streets. In addition to the two twisty travertine towers, a smaller building on the southwest corner of the site will house an art space as well as a Six Senses spa and club facilities. The western tower will house 149 condos across 36 floors, while the eastern tower will rise 26 floors with 87 condos. Because who wouldn’t want to live in a building designed to give the illusion of being structurally unsound?

Rendering by Dbox for HFZ Capital Group

The large development is making an effort to incorporate its famous neighbor, the High Line, into its design as well. Ingels has designed new pavilions that will be constructed underneath the elevated park that will eventually be home to stores and restaurants. The pavilions will connect the High Line with a brand-new park, being developed along with Friends of the High Line, on the eastern side of the soon-to-be-transformed block.

Rendering by Dbox for HFZ Capital Group

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.