Update: While a previously version of this article stated that October's Maluma concert was the first concert announced for the newly reopened MSG, the first scheduled concert is actually a Jojo Siwa concert on July 30. All upcoming concerts, however, remain subject to change and could move at any point in the coming months depending on a number of factors.

It’s been a long time since we were able to write the following words, but later this week you’ll be able to buy tickets for a concert at Madison Square Garden.

The new development comes hot on the heels of the news that NYC concert venues and arenas are reopening—something we’ve yet to see in the staggered reopening of New York as a whole over the last year. However, things won’t exactly be going back to jam-packed pop star concerts and sold-out sporting events right away. Currently, the mega venues are allowed to reopen at 10% capacity (at least, for ones that can fit over 10,000 people.) On top of that, those entering the venues need proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event they’re attending.

While Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden have shows lined up this month and yet, not many concerts have been announced. That changed recently, however, with the announcement of a handful of concerts tentatively scheduled for late this summer, including one from Maluma that’s currently scheduled for October 1. Tickets for that show are set to go on sale this Friday and Brooklyn Vegan reports that the producers say they’ll “follow and comply with recommendations and guidelines imposed by government authorities.



You can read more about Madison Square Garden’s reopening process here. A New York Knicks game took place last night to kick-off the reopening and a Rangers game is scheduled to happen on February 26.

