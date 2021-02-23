It seems like, after all, Century 21 isn’t leaving NYC just yet

Less than a year after filing for bankruptcy and announcing it'll close all of its stores (13 of them on the East Coast), Century 21 is officially plotting a comeback.

"Never count out a New Yorker!," the retail chain wrote on an Instagram post last week. "We officially will relaunch the beloved institution in 2021."

According to the New York Post, the company is looking to both re-open brick and mortar locations and amp up its e-commerce strategy all around the world. Just last week, the chain announced its first-ever deal to open a store in South Korea.

RECOMMENDED: 30 iconic NYC institutions that have now permanently closed

Known for its heavily discounted designer items, the New York-based chain boasts a long history of survival. The flagship location in the Financial District, right across the street from the World Trade Center, miraculously survived the 9/11 terrorist attacks and actually became one of the main draws for tourists downtown following the tragedy.

The news about the shuttering—according to the company caused by an insurance provider failing to provide a necessary payment—was met with sadness by New Yorkers who treasured the destination both as a great shopping trip and a city hallmark. This latest update has clearly raised spirits all around town following the various closings caused by a stalling economy and a year-long global pandemic.

"In response to the outpouring of love from the Big Apple and the admiration of their loyal shoppers from around the world, Century 21 Stores announced they will officially relaunch the beloved institution in 2021," reads an official press release announcing the news. "While the specifics of where and when are still being finalized, the plan has one goal in mind: to bring shopping joy to Century 21's faithful local customers while introducing that very same excitement to new fans across the globe."

One thing is for sure: We should never count Century 21 out.

Most popular on Time Out

- The high-tech Immersive Van Gogh show is finally coming to NYC

- Reddit users are going crazy over this map defining NYC’s borders

- The 100 best movies of all time

- Best Sex Scenes of All Time That Are Too Hot to Watch

- 50 Best ’80s Songs You Should Add to Your Playlist

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.