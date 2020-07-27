Upstate art destination Dia Beacon has officially announced a reopening date

Like New York City's major art museums, Dia Beacon in Dutchess County, long a favorite destination for weekend getaways, has been closed since the onset of the pandemic. Now, it's announced that it will be reopening on August 7.

As you might expect, social distancing measures will be in place. Hours will be reduced, as will the number of visitors at one time; face masks and advanced reservations will be also required, along with time tickets (which you can purchase here starting August 3).

In addition to its permanent collection and long-term exhibitions of works by artists such as Andy Warhol, Gerhard Richter and Richard Serra, the contemporary art showcase located at the old Nabisco plant in Beacon, NY, is also featuring a sound installation by acclaimed Detroit-based techno DJ and producer Carl Craig.

Meanwhile, Dia's location in the Hamptons—a repurposed firehouse in Bridgehampton, NY—is already re-opened with a yearlong installation of new photographic work by the Conceptual artist, writer and filmmaker Jill Magid. The show is open on Saturdays and Sundays, and face masks are required. Visitors are being restricted to eight at a time.

