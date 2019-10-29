Village Halloween Parade 2019: Everything you need to know

New York's biggest Halloween party, the infamous Village Halloween Parade, is set to once again strut its way down Sixth Avenue.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Village Halloween Parade 2019

The 46th annual parade kicks off with this year's Grand Marshall, Zohra The Giant Spider (which usually lives in the Jefferson Market Library tower,) leading the way. Thursday night's forecast is looking a little wet, but don't let that hold you back as the parade goes on rain or shine. Go ahead and let your freak flag fly in that rain!

If you want to march in the parade—it’s free. The only rule to join the fun? Don’t show up in civilian duds, or you won’t be allowed in! So put on your best costumed look and head to the corner of Sixth Ave at Canal Street to participate.

To skip the line, you can snag a VIP ticket ($100) or join the special ticketed costume section ($35), which has its own theme of "Wild Things!" For inspiration there, free your spirit and think of being in the good ol' wilderness. (Roaming foxes, scarecrows, wolves...)

Parade date: October 31, 2019 from 7–11pm.

Where to go: The parade runs up Sixth Ave from Spring Street to 16th Street in Manhattan. The procession lines up at Sixth Avenue and Canal Street and rolls out from 6:30pm–8:30pm. North and west entrances to Sixth Ave will be blocked off by 6:30pm, so join the line from Broome, Sullivan and Canal streets east of Sixth Ave.

Check out a full map of the route and surrounding street closures below.