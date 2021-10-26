Vote for the NYC places you love in Time Out’s annual Love Local Awards

NYC can be a hard place to live. The rent is too high, the weather is reliably bonkers every single day and the subway can be a bit apocalyptic at times. Thank God, then, for places. That small gift shop where you can always find one-of-a-kind gifts. The coffee with decent coffee and solid wifi. And, of course, the local bars and clubs can’t live without. Now we want to hear about them all.

Time Out is launching its annual Love Local Awards today. They’re your chance to tell us about your favorite theater, gallery, bar, museum, restaurant or anything, to give it the exposure it deserves and show it some love. You can nominate as many venues as you like, of whatever type. Once the nominations are in, you’ll get a chance to vote on the ones you think are the stars of NYC. We’ll feature the most loved ones in Time Out, and those outstanding small businesses—the Time Out Love Local Award Winners of 2021—a valuable free marketing and advertising package to help them thrive.

Launching simultaneously in 14 cities across Europe and North America this year, the Love Local Awards are part of Time Out’s commitment to inspire connection and joy by capturing the soul of the world’s greatest cities and support independent businesses, while offering them a platform to give them the recognition they deserve.

The 2021 Love Local Awards nominations are open from October 26 until November 5, You can vote from November 11 to December 17, and the awards winners will be announced in the New Year.

Right now, tell us the places in New York you love. Don’t hesitate, nominate.

Have questions? See our FAQ page.



(Oh, and if you are a business owner, or simply want to see your favorite venue listed on Time Out, you can submit the details to the Time Out New York website by sending us the info.)