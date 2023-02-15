New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Gatsby mansion on Long Island
Photograph: Serhant

Wait until you see the inside of this $45 million ”Gatsby mansion” on sale on Long Island

Expect a lot of gold.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

There are mansions... and then there are mansions

A new listing in Kings Point, Long Island, belongs to that last category of estates—and you can actually gaze inside of it now.

Boasting 18 bedrooms and 32 bathrooms over 60,000 square feet of space, the magnificent waterfront property at 26 Pond Road sits on over 8 acres of land. 

RECOMMENDED: Wait until you see inside this $80M mansion for sale in Manhattan

Who better to represent the home, now on sale for a whopping $45,000,000, than celebrity broker and star of Million Dollar Listing New York Ryan Serhant? 

In true Serhant style, the real estate guru has just released a nearly 15-minute-long video from the interior of the home—the first time cameras have been allowed inside the property—and whether you’re into the gaudy look or not, one thing is certain: the listing is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, quite literally defining the meaning of luxury and opulence.

Fun fact, before we show you the enthralling clip: the renowned property is often referred to as “Gatsby mansion” and not just because of the ritzy, North Shore vibe that seems to define it.

In fact, as literary aficionados are aware, Scott Fitzgerald moved to Kings Point for two years while writing his celebrated novel The Great Gatsby, which is itself partly set in “West Egg,” a fictional section of Long Island where the nouveau rich live. 

In case you have a whole lot of millions to spare, here is the official listing for the fabulous estate. Below, check out the video filmed rom inside it.

Fair warning, though: you might rush out to buy a lottery ticket halfway through watching—and we wouldn’t blame you if you did.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!