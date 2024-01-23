Walk through a beautiful new floral experience at NYC's Color Factory this spring

Miranda Priestly once famously said, "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking." But at Color Factory, florals for spring are actually groundbreaking as the interactive art experience in Soho takes flowery themes to immersive new levels.

Color Factory‘s “Colors in Bloom” experience opens on February 8—exactly at the time when we could all mercifully use a break from the gray landscapes and cold nights.

At this all-ages venue dedicated to the art and science of color, visitors can stroll through a variety of different rooms, all decked out for spring. For example, there's the Central Park Confetti Room, complete with larger-than-life pink cherry blossoms inspired by the city's first sign of spring. All of this year's installations have been updated with a fresh look, so even if you've seen it before, there's still something new to experience.

Photograph: Courtesy of Color Factory

In addition to the seasonal splendor across 12 immersive exhibits, Color Factory always promises some treats and surprises along the way, so stay tuned for that.

This iteration offers a Colors In Bloom Codebreakers Scavenger Hunt, which guests can add on to the experience. The scavenger hunt explores floriography a.k.a. the language of flowers. Visitors can look for hidden blooms and letters throughout the venue, then try to unscramble to code for a special reward.

As always, the Color Factory experience packs plenty of photo opportunities into its 20,000-square-foot venue. While you can certainly pose for selfies, Color Factory makes it even easier to get fantastic photos. You'll get a customized code when you come in, then you can use that code at cameras throughout the space allowing you plenty of time to get a picture-perfect pose. For spring, look for themed digital frames.

The museum works with local artists, designers and creatives to bring the multi-sensory designs to life offering a chance to experience joy of color — and to leave those winter blues behind.

Tickets start at $38/person for the experience, which runs through mid-May.