Walk through floating sculptures of chewed bubble gum at this free exhibit downtown

Apparently, the way we chew gum has a lot to do with our anxieties.

"Double Bubble," a new exhibit at PALO Gallery on Bond Street, has to be one of the most creative ones we've seen in recent months. Displaying works by sculptor Kim Faler, the new show features 20 floating sculptures of giant wads of gum hanging from the space's 15-foot ceiling. We told you it was creative.

Originally commissioned by MASS MoCA, the installation—which is free to visit—is the artist's largest gallery show to date, touching upon the multi-sensory landscape that she is known for exploring throughout all of her works.

"Each individual sculpture is a large-scale rendering of a wad of chewed bubble gum, cast in a wide range of materials including metal, wax, chalk, glass and gypsum among others, unobscured by the accompanying pigment and paint of pastel greens and pinks," reads the show's official description.

Photograph: Alan Wiener

The structures are also rendered at the approximate scale of an adult human head and each one is placed at eye level on purpose, hoping to confront patrons with their message directly.

According to an official statement by Faler, the work takes a look at "the quick and intimate forms which we make with our mouths while chewing gum." The artist goes on: "I see these forms as visual manifestations of our anxiety and an illustration of the tension that we have come to reside with." If you're ever chewed gum, you know exactly what Faler is talking about.

"Double Bubble" will remain on display through March 31.