Time Out Market New York rooftop
Photograph: Courtesy of Ali Garber

Warm up with Valentine’s Day cocktails this February at Time Out Market New York

Sip four flirty options now through the end of the month.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
There’s always plenty to love in and around Time Out Market New York: the food, the booze, the views, the events and the beautiful surroundings of Dumbo and Brooklyn Bridge Park and beyond. This time of year, the sprawling food hall likes to lay on the affection extra thick. In honor of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, February 14, our ace libation experts have crafted four festive cocktails to fawn over like a flirty infatuation. 

The holiday creations join the market’s existing signature and classic drinks like the winter spiced sangria, smokin’ cherry mule, old fashioned and Negroni at its first and fifth-floor bars. And just as delicious, they’ll only be around about as long as a crush, so see below and get to sipping before they disappear. 

The Sparkling Strawberry

An aesthetic classic of the romantic drink genre, a combination of strawberry liqueur, syrup and purée is topped with prosecco or sparkling rosé and garnished with a strawberry kiss. 

Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

 

The Old Fashioned Love Song

This evocatively titled tipple mixes bourbon, crème de cacao light and chocolate bitters, adding orange peel and a cherry skewered as though by Cupid’s own arrow. 

Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

 

The Lady in Red

Pretty in pink and practically blushing, this rouge blend is made of gin, framboise liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white and—watch out!—bitter(s) hearts. 

Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

 

The Mystery Cocktail 

Help the market name this fusion of vodka, coffee liqueur, Godiva light and dark on its Instagram account to create a great ice breaker when you come back with a date.

Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

 

      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved.

