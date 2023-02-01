Sip four flirty options now through the end of the month.

There’s always plenty to love in and around Time Out Market New York: the food, the booze, the views, the events and the beautiful surroundings of Dumbo and Brooklyn Bridge Park and beyond. This time of year, the sprawling food hall likes to lay on the affection extra thick. In honor of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, February 14, our ace libation experts have crafted four festive cocktails to fawn over like a flirty infatuation.

The holiday creations join the market’s existing signature and classic drinks like the winter spiced sangria, smokin’ cherry mule, old fashioned and Negroni at its first and fifth-floor bars. And just as delicious, they’ll only be around about as long as a crush, so see below and get to sipping before they disappear.

The Sparkling Strawberry

An aesthetic classic of the romantic drink genre, a combination of strawberry liqueur, syrup and purée is topped with prosecco or sparkling rosé and garnished with a strawberry kiss.

Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

The Old Fashioned Love Song

This evocatively titled tipple mixes bourbon, crème de cacao light and chocolate bitters, adding orange peel and a cherry skewered as though by Cupid’s own arrow.

Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

The Lady in Red

Pretty in pink and practically blushing, this rouge blend is made of gin, framboise liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white and—watch out!—bitter(s) hearts.

Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

The Mystery Cocktail

Help the market name this fusion of vodka, coffee liqueur, Godiva light and dark on its Instagram account to create a great ice breaker when you come back with a date.